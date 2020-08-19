https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/black-lives-matter-and-the-systematic-destruction-of-the-nuclear-family-op-ed/

As I sit down to write an op-ed piece on the destruction of the nuclear family, I am angry. I am angry and I am conflicted because I have so many emotions that are roiling around in my gut and I don’t know if I am eloquent enough to put it on paper.

I was not raised in the traditional nuclear family: biological mom, biological dad, and their biological children. I was raised in a more modern nuclear family: biological parent, step-parent, and siblings (biological, half, or step).

When I married, I became a stepmom and created my own modern nuclear family. My husband and I worked hard together. We worked on our relationship, our marriage, and our family. We grew into a family unit and raised his children.

When it was time to expand our family, my husband and I sat down to discuss having another child. We looked at our careers, finances, and opportunities. When the time was right, we had our daughter. We knew we could only afford to have one more child, as we were currently raising two sons.

The nuclear family will always be a site of domination, liberate children from this https://t.co/aBdtG4sfOT — Abolish the world (@PearlLibrarian) August 13, 2020

We wanted to be able to provide for her the education and experiences she needed. We wanted to go on vacations, send her to private school, and contribute to our retirement so we wouldn’t struggle. We wanted to live in a nice house, in a nice neighborhood, and have nice things.

We wanted to create a human that would have strong morals and ethics, would work hard, would obey the law, and would pass her legacy on to her family, should she choose to have one.

And now I am angry because apparently this makes me white privileged and ultimately racist.

Family privilege, a concept coined by Bethany Letiecq, a professor in the Family Science program at George Mason University, claims that the heterosexual white marriages provide unearned and unacknowledged advantages to its members and that our current society values those privileges over all other family types.

Black children are now learning that the nuclear family, traditional values, and academic success are tacit forms of “white supremacy”. Why? Because the true white supremacists that are running the Democrat Party know that ignorance guarantees them votes. #NotableException pic.twitter.com/VYo3xg94tq — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 10, 2020

Letiecq argues:

“[T]he most effective way to mitigate [this] privilege would be to eliminate the family. Without parents, grandparents, siblings, or any kin relations, we could all become equal.”

Because you don’t have what I have, the only and best course of action would be to take it away from me, because it’s inequitable? That literally makes no sense.

Destroy undeniably the best familial system because it’s not fair that some people have it, but others don’t?

When we look at the statistics of the country as a whole, marriage is a vital institution within a community and, despite random media anecdotes, still ever present in today’s society. And because of that, it is causing an issue for Marxist groups like the BLM.

The current divorce rate has fallen over 25% in the past decade and is currently where it was in 1970. There are currently 15 divorces for every 500 marriages.

That’s a far cry from the “half of marriages end in divorce” rhetoric you hear people mutter like good little myna birds.

Statistically speaking, when you look at the economical demographics, 26% of poor families are married, 39% of working-class families are married, and 56% of middle and upper-class families are married.

I am not a sociologist, but you don’t need a degree to disseminate the outrageous amount of data that correlates to the benefits of being raised in a two-parent household. This is not an argument against same sex marriages, any child will benefit from living in a household with two adults who love and care for each other and the child.

This is the counterfeit culture the left has sold black people. This is not black culture. In the 50’s & 60’s going back, black culture was centered around the nuclear family & the church till they started voting democrat. These women grew up with no fathers.. by Democrat design https://t.co/o3KctFtggn — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 10, 2020

Family scholar Richard Reeves says:

“Modern marriage is not principally about money, sex, or status. It is about children.”

Reeves’ research shows that contemporary adults continue to marry only after they are equipped to teach their children the skills they have learned. Additional research finds that children growing up in two parent households are likely to develop soft-skills like self-control and perseverance, skills that are crucial to school and the workforce.

So how does raising a child in a loving home equate to racial inequity and white privilege?

According to Christina Cross, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University:

“Black Americans have the highest rates of single parenthood and nonmarital births in the country, and this divergence from the two-parent family ideal is routinely implicated in the lower levels of educational attainment and higher rates of poverty and unemployment in the black community.”

In 1965, 24% of black American infants were born to single mothers. In 1964-1965, LBJ launched the Great Society welfare programs. By 1990, 64% of black American infants were born to single mothers. A society that devalues the nuclear family is not a great one. — YAF (@yaf) August 16, 2020

On average, 70% of black children across the country are born to single mothers and those mothers are far more likely to be poor and pass that poverty on to their children. The Children’s Defense Fund, which was created in 1973 to address the needs of low-income children and specifically children of color, claimed in 2004:

“[I]t is morally and economically indefensible to that a black preschool child is three times as likely to depend solely on a mother’s earnings.”

If you are raised in a culture that is used to seeing children growing up without fathers, having grandmas and aunts that care for you and your children, as their grandmas and aunts did before them, then there is no shame creating babies when you are no more a baby yourself.

The white nuclear family was not only used to fuel the housing industry and housing construction to combat “communism” in the early 1900s but was also used to deprive black people and families from finding safe housing. pic.twitter.com/AaIC9LmU3r — Mycelium (@AfroMycelium) August 16, 2020

In a culture where being a “baby mama” is normalized and lyrics are sung by popular artists (“It’s about time we had our own song/Don’t know what took so long/Cuz now-a-days it like a badge of honor/To be a baby mama”), it’s hard to believe that there are other alternatives out there. Alternatives to raising a child alone or with the help of extended family, relying on child support or government assistance because you think the concept of a nuclear family is a racist social construct that is only afforded to the middle-class whites.

You don’t have to subscribe to the minivan, the soccer mom, or even monogamy to understand that the nuclear family is the best option for children. I can assure you that Social Services and therapists don’t have caseloads full of children with parents who are engaged and focused on their kids.

Research article after research article uncovers the benefits of raising children in two parent homes. Former NFL athlete Marcellus Wiley succinctly explains that children in broken homes (single parent) are “5 times more likely to commit suicide, 6 times more likely to be in poverty, 9 times more likely to drop out of high school, 10x more likely to abuse chemical substance, 14x more likely to commit rape, 20x more likely to end up in prison, and 32x more likely to run away from home.”

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why the NBA’s plan to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts is a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/EoCJNf7ho1 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 30, 2020

When asked his thoughts on BLM, Wiley said:

“Two things: My family structure is so vital[ly] important to me, not only the one I grew up in but the one I am trying to create right now. Being a father and a husband — that’s my mission in life right now. How do I reconcile that with this mission statement that says, ‘We dismantle the patriarchal practice. We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.’”

If the nuclear family is so successful at ensuring a child is brought up in a supportive, creative, and loving environment where they have better odds at finishing their education, securing a good job, and passing that on to their future offspring, why is it so important to destroy it?

This is where it all gets interesting.

Joyce Ladner, first female president of Howard University, wrote:

“One must question the validity of the white, middle-class, lifestyle from its very foundation because it has already proven itself to be decadent and unworthy of emulation. It’s ‘decadent.’”

It is unclear by which definition of decadent Ladner means: either the middle-class lifestyle is luxuriously self-indulgent, or it reflects a state of moral and cultural decline, neither of which makes much sense.

While it is still hotly contested by those who fail to do their own research, despite the group leaders flat out admitting it, the Black Lives Matter is a Marxist group that is hell bent on the destruction of the nuclear family.

You can argue that they are not, but it is typed in black and white on their website:

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children.”

That in itself doesn’t sound all bad, after all it takes a village to raise a child, right?

Wrong.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Marxist theory believes in matriarchal families over patriarchal ones. In a matriarchal family, the individual ceases to exist and private property is rejected.

Children do not belong to any one person and the community is responsible for contributing their time, energy, and funds.

In a patriarchal family, there is the belief in private property. The care and maintenance of property, including children, is left to the individual with little to no interference from the outside.

Those terms make sense to the reasonable citizen, however in the hands of the unreasonable, it gets taken out of context.

The last time I checked single motherhood was the single most important factor in determining intergenerational poverty. Stigma can be damaging, but so is the demonisation of the nuclear family. https://t.co/3CT3Z65JKm pic.twitter.com/UM9fhlJ4cc — 𝙶𝚎𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚒𝚊 𝙻 – 𝙶 (@llggeorgia) August 11, 2020

In the worlds of British-American author and Marxist Sophie Lewis:

“The family is the root of all evil and must be destroyed. It breeds discomfort, coercion, molestation, abuse, humiliation, depression, battery, murder, mutilation, loneliness, blackmail, exhaustion, psychosis, gender-straitjacketing, racial programing, and embourgeoisement.”

Lewis believes that if you are not able to acknowledge this, it makes you dangerous.

Ultimately what it boils down to is that Marxist organizations, like BLM, and their hatred towards the three F’s: Family, Faith, and Flag. Attempts to destroy the nuclear family have stretched as far back as the 60’s when communism was trying to take hold, but were largely unsuccessful due to the lack of openly contemptuous media, religious and traditional morality, and higher education being more focused on the education of our youth and turning them into successful, productive members of society.

Media today has become less fact reporting and more polarized, one-sided garbage.

And don’t forget on BLM’s own website, they clearly state, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family…” We need far more nuclear families, not less. https://t.co/7clSImqOg1 — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7) August 16, 2020

Religion, in all forms, and morality have been forced from the schools and left in the hands of parents, which is great if you are a middle-class, nuclear family who has the time to focus on the spiritual growth of your child.

Universities and colleges are unfortunately not focused on career preparation for their students and are more concerned with pushing the generic liberal arts degrees taught by instructors who lean so far left it’s comical that they haven’t toppled over.

These liberal arts degrees ultimately create radical revolutionaries that are dangerous to society because they have been propagated and brainwashed for four years about the inequalities of capitalism and the white population and are then turned loose to wreak havoc on society with no real skills or purpose in life.

The three F’s are consistently what have stood in the way of Marxism and communism taking a firm hold over our country.

A person’s political views, religious beliefs, and life goals are passed on through cultural transmission: parents pass on their belief systems to their children. A loving home with strong moral and belief values will be difficult to penetrate.

The goal of these organizations is to separate the children from the parents. They claim that it is free thinking, enlightenment, or being “woke.”

By doing so, they will cause a chink in our armor. Our children will no longer feel the safety and security that the family offers to them. As we shift to a society that no longer offers the cultural transmission, communist theory is able to take hold as we have seen in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

From 6 months ago. Individualism is a characteristic of white supremacy culture. Generally speaking, one has to wonder what would have happened if we didn’t chose to embrace the nuclear family as norm. Would we have felt so isolated/stressed/unsupported during COVID quarantine? https://t.co/epYJwtEOub — Cianti Williams (@CiantiSDT) August 15, 2020

As it stands, the nuclear family is the highest and most effective form of empowerment to children. But to BLM, one person’s empowerment is the same person’s privilege. To BLM, social justice demands the denial of this “privilege” rather than helping extend it to all others. The destruction of all things deemed “privileged” is a slippery slope.

Auguste Meyrat, teacher and columnist for the Federalist, puts it very succinctly, and I wholeheartedly agree:

“Conservatives and patriotic Americans must support the nuclear family. Without family the community becomes the mass, a collection of people without ideals to hold them together.”

Without parents passing on their beliefs and morals to their children, to see that their children are encouraged, loved, supported, and protected, we open ourselves up to complete anarchy. If we don’t raise our children to not only know the difference between right and wrong, but to be encouraged to do what is right, we will have lost America.

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

