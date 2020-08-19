https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-supporters-run-brutally-beat-raccoon-death-claim-white-people-worry-animals-video/

Black Lives Matter supporters ran over a raccoon twice before beating it to death with a baseball bat and posting it online in a horrific act of animal cruelty.

The incident took place in New York City, as onlookers watched and cheered.

The alleged niece of one of the monsters who did it wrote that “only white peoples worry about this.”

Animal rights activists are now trying to identify the people in the video, which we must warn, is deeply disturbing. The person who filmed the violence and uploaded it to Facebook used the name “James Blue” online, but his Instagram and Facebook accounts have now been disabled.

“Blue” attempted to justify the animal cruelty by saying that “Black Lives Matter” and people should “worry about the police killing Black people” and “treating us like animals.”

“Worry about police killing black people, you’re worried about an animal crazy,” Blue wrote.

