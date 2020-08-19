https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/bloomberg-dnc-why-hell-would-we-ever-rehire-donald-trump-another-four?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg argued on Thursday evening, the final night of the Democratic National Convention, that voters shouldn’t “rehire” President Trump in November.

“Before I ran for mayor, I spent 20 years running a business. I started from scratch. So I want to ask small business owners and their employees one question, and it’s a question for everyone: ‘Would you rehire, or work for, someone who ran your business into the ground?’ ” Bloomberg, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said during his speech.

“And who always does what’s best for him or her even when it hurts the company? And whose reckless decisions put you in danger? And who spends more time tweeting than working? If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?” continued Bloomberg, a New York power broker with Trump who later become one of the president’s most outspoken critics.

Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion on his brief 2020 Democratic primary run, said Trump has ignored making infrastructure improvements and other upgrades to help the U.S. economy.

“Joe’s economic plan will create clean energy jobs that help fight another crisis that Trump is ignoring: climate change. And Joe will rebuild our crumbling roads and bridges, something Trump has incessantly talked about doing,” he said. “But in the last three and half years, he hasn’t done anything. What a joke.”

Bloomberg, who noted that he’s been a registered Democrat, Republican, and independent, said Trump makes the case of being a “great businessman” but pointed out that some of his past companies have declared bankruptcy.

“This time, all of us are paying the price and we can’t let him get away with it again,” he said. “Donald says we should vote for him because the economy was great before the virus. Huh? Biden and Obama created more jobs over their last three years than the Trump administration did over their first three.”

Bloomberg said Biden would “roll back” the Trump across-the-board tax cuts and use the money to “fund things our whole country needs, like training for adults who have lost jobs and making college more affordable.”

Bloomberg also said Biden would use the funding to invest in American “research and development so that the products of tomorrow are made here today by American workers.”



