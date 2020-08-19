https://breaking911.com/cbp-finds-7-7-million-worth-of-meth-in-truckload-of-mangoes/

HIDALGO, Texas—Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) within the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry were busy this weekend intercepting loads of alleged methamphetamine at the three border crossings.

“As these three seizures and the continual drumbeat of recent area narcotics seizures illustrate, the hard narcotics threat at our ports of entry is quite evident and our frontline officers remain dedicated to uphold our border security mission,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On Aug. 15, 2020, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility selected a tractor/trailer with fresh mangoes for further inspection and after a thorough examination, officers discovered 48 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the truck. These narcotics weighed 319.70 pounds (145 kg) and are valued at $6,393,000.

Later that evening, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, CBP officers conducting an inspection of a commercial passenger bus located 10 packages weighing 23.46 pounds (10.64 kg) of alleged methamphetamine hidden within a suitcase located in the luggage compartment. This methamphetamine load is valued at $1,034,000.

Lastly, on Aug. 16, officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge discovered three packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden with a Jaguar’s battery. These narcotics weighed 15.30 pounds (6.94 kg) have a value of $306,000.

