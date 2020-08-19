https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/breaking-former-trump-advisor-steve-bannon-arrested-charges-defrauding-political?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly defrauding contributors in a crowdfunding campaign called “We Build The Wall.”

The campaign has raised more than $25 million under the pretense that the funds would be spent on construction of the U.S. southern border wall.

Others charged in connection in the Justice Department case are Brian Kolfage, an Iraq war veteran and public face of the campaign, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, who was appointed acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration in May. All four defendants were arrested Thursday morning.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” said Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to the release by the Justice Department, the Untied States Postal Inspection Service assisted in their investigation of the four men.

“This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist,” said Inspector-in-Charge Philip Bartlett.

