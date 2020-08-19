https://newsthud.com/broadcast-ratings-from-day-2-of-dnc-down-48-from-2016/

According to a new report from The Hill, broadcast ratings for the 2nd night of the DNC convention featuring Bill Clinton and Jill Biden are far below 2016 ratings.

Given the nature of the event that has no live audience and includes taped segments, it’s not surprising the ratings are lower, but the magnitude of the drop is still eye opening.

Per The Hill “The Democratic National Convention drew 6.13 million viewers on broadcast television networks ABC, CBS and NBC on Tuesday night, according to preliminary data, marking a 48 percent drop from the second night of the convention in 2016.”

This comes after the first night broadcast ratings were also a disappointing 42% drop from 2016 numbers on a night featuring a taped segment from Michelle Obama.

Biden National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo, appeared to brush off the broadcast ratings drop while discussing the amount of views across TV along with emerging digital platforms.

Ducklo wrote “28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in.”

He added “We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching.”

NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in. We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 18, 2020

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

