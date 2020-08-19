https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/cant-make-this-up-soledad-obrien-who-mocked-janice-dean-now-has-a-documentary-out-on-covid-19-deaths-in-nursing-homes/

Remember this story from a few weeks back where Soledad O’Brien mocked Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean over her continued questioning of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s policy to send COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes, killing thousands including her in-laws?

ICYMI, here’s the tweet from O’Brien:

Dean was responding to Dr. Fauci saying how well New York handled the pandemic:

Anyway, O’Brien now wants you to watch her documentary on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, specifically the Life Care Center in Kirkland, WA:

Amazing. Does she really think her role interviewing people is any different than what Janice Dean does in her day job? And maybe she’ll eventually get around to covering how Andrew Cuomo’s policy killed thousands of New Yorkers. Do a documentary on that, ‘eh?

