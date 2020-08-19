https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/cant-make-this-up-soledad-obrien-who-mocked-janice-dean-now-has-a-documentary-out-on-covid-19-deaths-in-nursing-homes/

Remember this story from a few weeks back where Soledad O’Brien mocked Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean over her continued questioning of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s policy to send COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes, killing thousands including her in-laws?

Soledad O’Brien gets absolutely dragged for condescending response to Janice Dean over Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 deaths in NY https://t.co/7RXfY6cEQw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 20, 2020

ICYMI, here’s the tweet from O’Brien:

Dean was responding to Dr. Fauci saying how well New York handled the pandemic:

Anyway, O’Brien now wants you to watch her documentary on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, specifically the Life Care Center in Kirkland, WA:

My doc examining the toll of the pandemic on at-risk communities, including the homeless and residents of a nursing home, is now live at: https://t.co/ruxT4oyQjf Be sure to watch:

“Outbreak: The First Response” pic.twitter.com/KM1jMsYKrj — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 19, 2020

Amazing. Does she really think her role interviewing people is any different than what Janice Dean does in her day job? And maybe she’ll eventually get around to covering how Andrew Cuomo’s policy killed thousands of New Yorkers. Do a documentary on that, ‘eh?

