https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-elect-biden-democrats-congress-so-illegal-immigrants-can-last-become-us
About The Author
Related Posts
Mother of Two Autistic Children Leads Lawsuit Against Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom to Reopen California Schools
August 10, 2020
AMC to Offer 15-Cent Tickets on First Day of Reopening
August 13, 2020
#MeToo Update: Democrat House Candidate Accused by Massachusetts College Democrats of Inappropriate ‘Sexual Contact’
August 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy