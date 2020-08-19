https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/classy-democrat-lawmakers-chant-big-fin-deal-convention-segment-obamacare-disaster-video/

Democrats never miss an opportunity to drag America through the sewer.

On Tuesday Democrat lawmakers chanted, “That’s a big effing deal!” during their Obamacare discussion.

They were repeating Joe Biden’s hot mic moment where he told Obama his health care tornado was a “big f**king deal.”

This is the DNC.

Via Just the News:

