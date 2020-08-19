https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/19/cnns-fact-checking-reporter-comes-up-empty-in-search-for-dishonesty-at-dem-convention-but-finds-plenty-of-untruths-from-trump-and-others/

As we told you earlier, the Washington Post’s fact-checker said that last night’s Democrat convention was more emotional than fact-laden, which meant there weren’t many facts to actually check.

CNN’s fact checker doesn’t seem interested in the Dem convention either, but he is all over claims made by Trump and others on the Right:

For both days of the DNC, @CNN‘s “nonpartisan” fact-checker @ddale8 hasn’t run across *anything* worth fact-checking. Instead, he has SOLELY fact-checked Republicans and conservatives. https://t.co/FKne6lQ8sR pic.twitter.com/VvmQzg5Jib — DNC Press Shop, corruptly dba The Fourth Estate (@WFBfan) August 19, 2020

Though there have been some whoppers told at the DNC convention, CNN’s Daniel Dale has been mostly focused elsewhere:

As others have noted, I should’ve mentioned that Biden also took questions from four Black and Hispanic journalists for a conference event on August 6. https://t.co/9weG7u2TpR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 17, 2020

Not watching the speech but this remains a lie: Trump gave a speech to a Michigan Republican dinner in 2013, was given some thank-you gifts, and has turned that into having received the nonexistent state Man of the Year Award https://t.co/PlBfcNuhiF https://t.co/srIjYwDFxv — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 17, 2020

Here is a Breitbart “fact check” the president tweeted out on Bill Clinton’s accurate claim that the US has had a pandemic unemployment spike not seen in other rich countries. It is something, and that something is bad. pic.twitter.com/R4tMXn3x66 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 19, 2020

Some conservatives are accusing Obama and other Democrats of lying for saying some people rely on the mail for Social Security checks. They aren’t. Though 99.1% do direct deposit, the 0.9% still getting mail checks is 549,818 people. https://t.co/49pl5uS6ix — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 17, 2020

He’s been doing this with lots of countries: citing their real but tiny-in-absolute-terms increases in cases to wrongly suggest they’re doing worse than the US is. https://t.co/Tf96LutSpD — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 18, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. insinuated there was major fraud in Michigan involving votes from people who had died. In fact, those were legit votes from people who happened to die after voting. Their votes weren’t counted. From @tarasubramaniam @HolmesLybrand:https://t.co/tVS7dXcDUu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 18, 2020

Trump said Michelle Obama is the one in “over her head.” He cited the fact that she taped her speech, rather than doing it live, and “she had the wrong deaths.” Obama said “more than 150,000” Americans have died from the coronavirus. It is now more than 170,000. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 18, 2020

Nothing about Michelle Obama claiming the border “cages” started with Trump? Nothing about Bill Clinton lecturing Trump about respecting the Oval Office? Nothing on Sally Yates accusing Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department? Ah, but that stuff must just fall under the “subjective opinion” umbrella:

Haven’t heard any false claims from the Democratic speakers so far tonight. (Subjective opinion, as always, doesn’t count.) From the presidential peanut gallery, however: pic.twitter.com/Z7fRyrLsYi — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 19, 2020

Ah, the “subjective opinion” out that the WaPo went with. “Fact check” gold.

Highlights? No need for fact checks *this* week. https://t.co/o1fudYAUkN — DNC Press Shop, corruptly dba The Fourth Estate (@WFBfan) August 19, 2020

Has CNN barred you from fact-checking Democrats, or do you actually believe Democrats never get things wrong, mislead, or lie? — DNC Press Shop, corruptly dba The Fourth Estate (@WFBfan) August 19, 2020

They couldn’t make it more obvious.

