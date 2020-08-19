https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/cnns-jake-tapper-asks-former-congressman-if-the-gop-is-now-the-party-of-deranged-bigots/

Remember Charlie Dent? If you’re from Pennsylvania you might be familiar with the former congressman, but CNN’s treating him like royalty Wednesday. Dent, a Republican, is endorsing Joe Biden for president — a lot of RINOs are — and CNN’s given him space for an op-ed and also a slot on Jake Tapper’s show, “The Lead.”

“Americans are exhausted by the never-ending chaos and daily drama emanating from the White House. They just want stability. That’s why I’m supporting Joe Biden. It’s as simple as that,” writes former Rep. Charlie Dent, a Republican, for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/Vh9qSEWFLF — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2020

Stability and Biden…… — Amy (@grandmaamy1972) August 19, 2020

Does Dent also want Jill Biden to be his mommy?

As we said, Dent wasn’t given just space for an op-ed but some airtime as well, and Tapper got into the primary wins of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer, leading him to ask Dent if the Republican Party is “now the party of deranged bigots.”

Jake Tapper: ‘Is It Possible That the Republican Party Is Now the Party of Deranged Bigots?’ https://t.co/uOPtYvshkk — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 19, 2020

Riots in multiple American cities every single night, but @jaketapper keeps his eyes on the prize. https://t.co/GNN9UDVqgs — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020

I believe that’s what they call “staying on message.” — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) August 19, 2020

Yet he is still probably the most reasonable person at CNN. Thats how you know your network has a problem. — UtilityMonster (@UtilityMonster1) August 19, 2020

Is it possible you’re ignoring the violent and destructive actions of rioting lefties in order to flog this narrative? — Jiggery-Pokery (@BiffGizmo) August 19, 2020

Is this 2020’s version of “deplorables”? — MaryAnnLand (@maglgov) August 19, 2020

Talk about intolerant.. This guy calls folks names if they disagree with his opinions. Sounds like a fascist to me. No debates about policy. Just submit to Democrats because they know best. But look at cities run by Democrats for decades. Poverty & run down neighborhoods. — robert krawczyk (@cabbobby) August 19, 2020

Remember last night when Jill Biden called on America to be kind and work together despite differences? This is why no one believed her. The Left, of which @jaketapper & the MSM are a part, have smeared Reps for years now & have no interest in being honest, much less kind. — Rachel E 🇺🇸 (@REPsmile) August 19, 2020

Which party had Linda Sarsour appear at their convention yesterday? — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 19, 2020

Tapper tweeted about Sarsour Tuesday night, so we know he knows she appeared. Will he ask Speaker Nancy Pelosi if the Democratic Party is the party of anti-Semitism? They almost passed a resolution denouncing it but then backed off.

LOL, yeah OK Jake, IIhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are antisemitic nutcases, ACTUALLY IN CONGRESS! Loomer will not win. — B T (@ghostlaw100) August 19, 2020

Loomer won a primary in her district. She doesn’t quite represent the Republican Party just yet.

Related:

Sen. Tom Cotton throws ice-cold water on Dem enthusiasm over Colin Powell’s endorsement of Joe Biden https://t.co/rQRt0naFQV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

