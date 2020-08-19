http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rCYZFKC8InE/

Wednesday CNN anchor Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of being the “biggest snowflake of them all,” for calling on his supporters to boycott Goodyear Tires over the company’s ban on MAGA apparel.

Anchor Anderson Cooper said President Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear because an employee claimed not to be allowed to wear a MAGA apparel to work.”

Cooper explained the “firestorm” started with “a slide from a training session that Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire is expectable, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire is not. Goodyear says the slide was not created by their corporate office, and it generally asks from employees to refrain from political expressions. They support both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. Still, the president arguing this is his chance to fight back against the cancel culture of the left. It’s not lost on us that he’s one of the founders of cancel culture. Look at some of the companies he’s called to boycott over the years, starting with his favorite medium, TV. He’s called for entire networks to be boycott, including HBO and CNN. He didn’t like CNBC after he was left off the list of most influential business leaders. He singled out Fox personalities, Karl Rove, Megyn Kelly, and the National Review writers.”

Lemon said, “He’s the biggest snowflake of them all. I should mention he has criticized me, he’s criticized you, he’s criticized my colleagues, called for the cancellation of CNN, and he tried to get involved in the AT&T merger. So, he’s a hypocrite when it comes to counter culture.”

He continued, “There’s a difference between equality and politics, something being political. There is nothing, I believe, that should be inherently political about Black Lives Matter or Pride flag. That has to do with equal protection under the constitution as a citizen of the United States.”

He added, “I can’t wear certain things on the air because my boss and company deems it so. I think there’s a big difference between something political and something that has to do with equality.”

He concluded, “I would not want to wear an Obama shirt to work. I may want to wear it in my personal life. I would not want to wear a Make America Great Again hat to work because it’s political; it shows my political stripes. I may want to wear it in my personal life. Everyone is free to do that. I don’t think you should be able to wear anything you want to work.”

