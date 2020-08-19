https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/confirmed-chinese-communist-newspaper-endorses-joe-biden-joe-biden-smoother-deal-donald-trump/

The Global Times is a daily tabloid newspaper and voice of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.

On Thursday (China time), on the same day as Joe Biden’s much anticipated Democrat Party convention speech, the Chinese Communist newspaper endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The Global Times says Joe Biden may reactivate the job-killing TPP and the Iran nuclear deals pushed by the Obama administration.

China is rooting for a weak America.

Trump is rooting for a strong America.

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

This was quite an endorsement.

Via The Global Times:

Although most observers, polls and surveys made by US media outlets and institutes, as well as Chinese experts predicted that Joe Biden could defeat Donald Trump to become the next US president in the November presidential election, but if Trump is reelected, it won’t become another Black Swan incident like his victory in 2016. Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate at the party’s convention Tuesday. The Democrats’ national convention showed unity as all senior members and several former Democratic presidents endorsed Biden. The Republicans are much more divided. Some senior Republican figures, including Colin Powell, a former US secretary of state and a top advisor to three Republican presidents, even endorsed Biden. Many Chinese analysts predict that China will need to deal with Biden in at least the next four years, and they noticed that the proposed Democrat platform on foreign policy showed that if Biden wins, the US will remain tough on China. So Beijing should remain vigilant. But tactically, the US approach would be more predictable, and Biden is much smoother to deal with than Trump — a viewpoint that is shared by many countries. Although Biden would very likely to use totally different tactics to continue the US-launched great power competition with China, such as restoring negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Agreement. As long as the US returns to multilateralism, the two greatest economies in the world could at least have more reasons to dialogue and cooperate, Chinese analysts said.

Read the rest here.

And there it is https://t.co/RkHHQhW1BC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

