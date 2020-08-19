https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/cringe-woman-looking-forward-to-jill-biden-becoming-first-lady-so-america-will-have-a-mommy-again/

We’re old enough to remember back in 2013 when they dragged comedian Chris Rock up to Capitol Hill to speak on gun control on behalf of President Obama, and his sage advice was that “Obama is like the dad of our country, you listen to your dad.”

We usually don’t pick on non-verified accounts, but this one is so cringeworthy we can’t pass it up. Apparently at least one woman is looking forward to America having a mommy again once Joe Biden is inaugurated.

What America needs is a mommy? And these people vote.

