We’re old enough to remember back in 2013 when they dragged comedian Chris Rock up to Capitol Hill to speak on gun control on behalf of President Obama, and his sage advice was that “Obama is like the dad of our country, you listen to your dad.”

We usually don’t pick on non-verified accounts, but this one is so cringeworthy we can’t pass it up. Apparently at least one woman is looking forward to America having a mommy again once Joe Biden is inaugurated.

My Wife just now, “Jill Biden is going to give America a Mommy again. It’s what we need.” AMEN. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 19, 2020

Sorry your parents failed you. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020

Did you and your wife see Hillary in this light too?

(Creepy, tbh) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 19, 2020

You definitely seem like you needed to be hugged more. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 19, 2020

Personally if I’m get to choose a mommy, it’s going to be Melania every single time. — This Little Piggy (@woodyspigroasts) August 19, 2020

RULE OF THUMB

Thumb sucking is not an acceptable habit beyond preschool age. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) August 19, 2020

There’s a kink for everything. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 19, 2020

I don’t know that I’d be admitting that publicly. — Dawn (@aurora_g96) August 19, 2020

Aww…you need your Mommy. pic.twitter.com/oNbQDUng6U — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 19, 2020

Dude, just go to therapy. — GI Joey Joe Joe 🐝💛 (@GIJoeyJoeJoe) August 19, 2020

Liberals are single issue voters and that issue is an Oedipus Complex — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) August 19, 2020

I’ve been anti-Freudian for as long as I can remember. This horrific post just made me reconsider. — NoBadDudes2020 (@cornpopsmoke) August 19, 2020

Congrats on marrying an infant, I guess. — COVIDeodrome (@Jezzerat) August 19, 2020

This is absolutely hilarious, and kinda sad

😂😂😂 — lmao (@JinSakaiyee) August 19, 2020

Ca-ringe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 19, 2020

Bro just go to brunch and leave the rest of us alone — Syihan 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatsWatSyiSaid) August 19, 2020

Did she really say that — Screaming Pectoriloquy (@Caulimovirus) August 19, 2020

on the list of things you never have to say out loud this is right up near the top — Steve McDonald 🔻 (@SKMVT) August 19, 2020

All this time I thought our problem was systemic racial and economic inequalities. Come to find out, we’re all just children looking for our mommy. — A Cori Bush Democrat (@jules13122) August 19, 2020

Cmon man — Skrrt Vonnegut (@Bel_Biv_Devos) August 19, 2020

These people have less than zero self respect — menthol cryborg (@BrigBrallerBand) August 19, 2020

Buddy, if you truly look at politicians as parent figures, I feel very sad for you. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) August 19, 2020

I have a mom, thanks! — Tammi Minoski (@TammiMinoski) August 19, 2020

Politicians aren’t supposed to be the parents of a nation. — Justin Pierrot, Stormland (@stormlandbrand) August 19, 2020

Came here to see you get dragged for this. Infinitely more terrified than I was when I saw the initial tweet now that I see all these people agreeing with you. This is quite possible one of the weirdest takes. — The Ghost of Chucky Finster (@creamsquad69) August 19, 2020

What America needs is a mommy? And these people vote.

Chris Rock on gun control: Obama is ‘our boss’ and ‘dad of the country’ http://t.co/8OzTuax6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2013

