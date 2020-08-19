https://www.dailywire.com/news/curl-biden-dodges-reporters-but-sits-down-for-interview-with-singer-of-absolutely-vile-song

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden just doesn’t have time to take questions from reporters.

“I don’t understand what’s going on here,” Chris Wallace, a longtime journalist with Fox News who has been covering politics for decades, said last week. “This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen. … And this just is of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout.”

“And he continues to lead with what I’ll call the basement strategy. I don’t think you can hide from now till Election Day. I just, I just don’t think it’s possible,” Wallace said.

But Biden has been doing just that for months. He’s been locked down in his basement in Wilmington, Delaware, appearing only online, rarely in person. And still he has no time to sit down with reporters.

Yet he did take time this week to be interviewed by Cardi B, who just put out what has got to be one of the most disgusting songs ever released.

“I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it,” Cardi B told Biden when he asked her main concerns in the 2020 contest, according to an interview published Monday by Elle magazine.

Biden was roundly mocked for dodging real reporters but sitting down with a rapper.

“Republicans can finally stop complaining that Joe Biden is hiding from hard-hitting interviews,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavey wrote on Twitter.

“Joe Biden gave an interview to Cardi B before he gave one to Chris Wallace or Jonathan Swan and they will all sit there and take it,” political pundit Stephen Miller wrote, referring to an Axios reporter who asked Trump tough questions earlier this month.

Joe Biden gave an interview to Cardi B before he gave one to Chris Wallace or Jonathan Swan and they will all sit there and take it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2020

“The Biden campaign screams about transparency, and about honesty, yet it conducts itself in the opposite manner in terms of not doing interviews. We’ve never seen a campaign like this before,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “If the Biden campaign won’t take questions from the press, how do we expect it exactly to stand up to China or Russia?”

In a piece on Monday, headlined “Trump takes 700% more questions than Biden in one month,” the Examiner said that President Trump has taken 635 questions from reporters in the past month, with Biden taking just 80. “And 41 of the questions he faced over the period came in a prerecorded interview via his computer with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.”

Some politicos say Biden is simply afraid to face tough questions from adversarial reporters. Trump, of course, has piled on.

“We have a guy that doesn’t come out of his basement, and the media covers,” Trump said during a phone interview on “Fox & Friends.” “When they ask me questions, I have these people, there’s fire out of their eyes … they’re asking me questions and I see the fire is burning in their eyes,” Trump said. “I’m looking at some of them, I said, ‘Boy, how could you have so much hatred?’”

“He doesn’t take any questions from reporters,” Trump said. “Here I am getting bombs thrown at me every day by people that are totally, you know, frankly dishonest reporters, they’re espousing the view of the radical Left, but here I am, bombs every day … but this guy doesn’t come out of his basement, and he hasn’t taken one question.”

As for Cardi B’s disgusting song, we can’t even print the name, so you’ll just have to look it up yourself. But get a barf bag ready – it’s that bad.

RELATED: Trump: ‘Never Going To Have A Fair Election’ If Universal Mail-In Voting Allowed

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

