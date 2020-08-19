https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/19/daily-beast-trumpworld-reporter-sneers-at-conservative-blue-checks-who-just-dont-understand-that-linda-sarsours-anti-semitism-is-no-big-deal/

As Twitchy told you, last night, everyone’s favorite citizen anti-Semite Linda Sarsour made an appearance on the DNC livestream.

Republicans seized, of course. Because that’s what they do.

And Asawin Suebsaeng, the Daily Beast’s “Trumpworld reporter,” apparently thinks they need to just shut up and leave Linda alone already:

Swin and a miss, pal.

Trying to justify one side’s bigotry by going after another’s is never a good look, because it means you think some bigots are more equal than others.

That’s too bad, Swin. Because you desperately need to open your eyes.

