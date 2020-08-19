https://hannity.com/media-room/damage-control-biden-team-claims-linda-sarsour-has-no-role-in-campaign-after-appearing-at-dnc/

Sarsour and her Women’s March organization made national headlines earlier this year over a string of incendiary comments and their long-standing connections with notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

The left-wing activist launched her verbal protest during the opening remarks of the week long confirmation process, yelling at the potential justice as stunned spectators watched in silence.

Women’s March organizer and anti-Trump crusader Linda Sarsour made a surprise appearance during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings Tuesday; screaming for approximately three seconds before being ejected by Capitol Hill Police.

SOME ENDORSEMENT: Linda Sarsour Officially Backs Bernie for President of the USA

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.10.19

Controversial Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour officially endorsed Bernie Sanders for President of the USA this week; saying she would be “proud” to elect the far-left leader in the upcoming 2020 election.

“At a time of a startling rise in white nationalism and anti-Semitism, I would be so proud to help win but also to make history and elect the first Jewish-American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders,” said Sarsour.

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.” –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

Sanders escalated his war-of-words with the White House Monday; saying all Democrats must “come together” to defeat “the most dangerous president” in modern history.

“No matter who ends up winning that nomination — and needless to say, I hope it is us — we will all come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “No matter who ends up winning that nomination — and needless to say, I hope it is us — we will all come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history.” pic.twitter.com/Qqs741c6ZZ — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2019

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders on social media over the weekend; saying the far-left lawmaker’s comments on the defense budget and education spending reveals his “pure intellectual laziness.”

The 2020 presidential hopeful called for tuition-free college across the United States on Twitter, writing “Congress gives hundreds of billions of dollars to fund our endless wars each year, yet making public college and universities tuition-free is somehow ‘too radical.’ I reject that.”

“One case is national defense, which all Americans benefit from, and the other is a direct transfer of money from hard working Americans to the investment decisions (ie college) of others. Saying they are the same thing is pure intellectual laziness,” fired-back Crenshaw.