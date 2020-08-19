https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dem-convention-dumpster-fire-dnc-moderator-omits-god-pledge-allegiance-video/

During the 2012 Democrat convention, leftists booed God and in 2016 they heckled a preacher during an opening prayer.

God just isn’t important to the Marxists Democrats.

A DNC moderator this week omitted “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Dem convention Caucus and Council Meeting with Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly.

Delegate AJ Durrani completely omitted “under God” — “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” he said.

WATCH:

NEW! Democrats leave out, “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ra4SX2cqNy — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

Democrat convention week has been a total dumpster fire.

Biden didn’t even get a Dem convention bump — he dropped two points this week.

Americans are rejecting the Dems’ Godless platform and their efforts to abolish the police and abolish prisons.

The post Dem Convention Dumpster Fire: DNC Moderator Omits “Under God” From Pledge of Allegiance (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

