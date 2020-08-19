https://www.westernjournal.com/dem-host-corrects-bidens-insulting-comment-black-americans-live-air-dnc/

Hollywood actress Kerry Washington lauded the black community’s diversity Wednesday, a stark contrast to former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent remarks suggesting the black community is not “diverse.”

Washington’s comments came as the “Scandal” star was hosting Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“The black community in this country is hugely diverse,” she said.

Washington then discussed her own family history.

“On my father’s side, I am descended from African-Americans who came from slave ships that landed in South Carolina and who were part of the great migration north that has played such a defining role in who we are as a nation,” she said.

“On my mother’s side, my grandparents came here as immigrants, part of a rich history that has also defined America. They immigrated to this country from the West Indies through Ellis Island in the 1920s. I often think about how my grandmother must have felt when she first saw the Statue of Liberty and her raised torch.

“My family’s story is not unique. Unless you’re Native American, your family likely came here from somewhere else, whether it was five years ago or 200 years ago, whether it was by choice or by bondage. Etched into the DNA of who we are as a nation is the very idea that though you may be from somewhere else, you can find your home here.”

Washington’s comments stand in contrast to remarks made earlier this month by Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee, that were viewed by many as insulting to the black community.

During an interview released Aug. 6 with members of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden was asked about engaging with Cuba if he wins the November election against President Donald Trump.

“Yes, yes,” he said. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Biden would later end up tweeting a clarification to his remarks that night.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he tweeted. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.”

My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

“My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” the former vice president added.

