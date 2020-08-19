https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dem-senator-hit-wife-face-casts-final-biden-nominating-vote/

By Peter Hasson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who once admitted hitting his wife in the face, cast the final nominating vote for former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

Carper and fellow Democrat Delaware Gov. John Carney cast the final nominating votes for Biden on Tuesday night, in keeping with the tradition of the nominee’s state casting the final votes.

“Our nation faces daunting challenges but I have known Joe Biden for 40 years and there is nobody I trust more to lead our party, unite our country and restore our standing in the world,” Carper said.

“What’s more, he is humble, he tells the truth and treats everybody he encounters with respect, and builds bridges, not walls. He is a leader made for this moment and the finest public servant I have ever known,” he added.

Carper admitted in a 1998 interview that he once hit his ex-wife in the face.

“Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes,” Carper said in the interview, which the Washington Free Beacon first resurfaced in December 2017. “Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? No,” he added.

The Free Beacon also resurfaced a 2000 newspaper article that quoted Carper admitting to hitting his ex-wife in a deposition.

Carper said his ex-wife was left with “some discoloration of her left eye and some puffiness” as a result of the violent act, according to the deposition.

“I slapped Dianne one time. It was a stupid thing to do and I … regret it now. It caused some discoloration of her left eye and some puffiness,” he is quoted saying in the deposition.

The Biden campaign and Carper’s Senate office didn’t immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

