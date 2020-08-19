https://djhjmedia.com/rich/marianne-williamson-on-democratic-national-convention-its-like-binge-watching-a-marriott-commercial/

Former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the really weird one, compared the Democrat National Convention (DNC) to “binge watching a Marriott commercial” and blasted its lack of policy proposals to issues facing the US.

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Williamson, who has criticized the Democrat political establishment’s lies and cruelty, posted commentary during the DNC, noting that not one of the speakers “aside from Bernie” had policy solutions to the issues they identified.

“Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism,” Williamson said. “Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie.”

You didn’t miss anything. Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism. Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Williamson even went so far as to compare the Democratic National Convention to a commercial for Marriott:

No I’m sorry but they did not address racism. They showed a lot of beautiful pictures of POC and made references to BLM, but there was not one mention of an actual policy to help end systemic racism. It’s like binge watching a Marriott commercial. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

After less than 30 minutes into the first night of DNC speeches, Williamson posted that she “wanted to like it” but couldn’t:

Williamson made a name for herself in the Democrat presidential primary after she won non-scientific online polls following early primary debates through which she discussed topics like food policy, a Green New Deal, and worldwide peace treaties.

An author and a spiritual guru, Williamson campaigned on a platform of “love” and was one of the first political figures to call for a “Green New Deal,” and that was before Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (AOC) introduced her Green New Deal debacle plan in 2019.

The spiritual guru qualified for the first 2 primary debates, where she won over the hearts of the audience in Detroit, Michigan, winning the “non-scientific” Drudge Report poll. During her stint as a candidate, she backed reparations for black Americans, and warned that President Donald Trump was a “dark psychic force”: “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country,” she said.

When she finally had to bail out of the primaries, before the Iowa caucuses, she left saying “love will prevail.”

