Former 2020 Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang, a late-add to the Democratic National Convention and early Biden for president supporter, endorsed the candidate Thursday night, saying he and running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris “understand the problems” Americans face.

“We are here tonight to celebrate Joe Biden’s nomination as the Democratic candidate for president,” said Yang, who competed against Biden and Harris is this year’s presidential party primary. “I have gotten to know both Joe and Kamala on the trail over the past year – the way you really get to know a person when the cameras are off, the crowds are gone, and it’s just you and them.”

“They understand the problems we face. They are parents and patriots who want the best for our country,” also said Yang, an entrepreneur whose presidential platform was strong on capitalism.

Yang gained a passionate following – including the youngish “Yang Gang” – on the campaign trail. His non-nontraditional policies, including the promise a monthly $1,000 for universal basic income, which Yang called a “freedom dividend,” also attracted supporters.

