The Trump campaign on Wednesday rolled out a devastating ad against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Democrats have ruined their cities.

Don’t let them destroy America.

The Trump campaign wisely took footage of the rioting, violence and lawlessness taking place in Democrat-run cities across the country and used it against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Democrat officials in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and Chicago are allowing BLM-Antifa terrorists to destroy their cities.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democrat-media complex are covering for the rioters by calling them “peaceful protesters.”

Democrats have ruined their cities. Don’t let them destroy America. pic.twitter.com/nq0O7L8LOD — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 19, 2020

