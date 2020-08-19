https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-dnc/2020/08/19/id/982950

Democratic party officials are characterizing as an “oversight” the appearance of uniformed military officers in a roll call as part of this year’s national convention.

In a video segment shown during Tuesday night’s virtual convention, people from U.S. states and territories participated in a roll call of the delegates allocated to the presidential candidates, culminating in the nomination of Vice President Joe Biden.

During American Samoa’s segment, two uniformed Army soldiers were seen on either side of the territory’s delegates. Personnel serving in the U.S. military are allowed to support candidates and attend political events but are not supposed to do so while in uniform.

Asked about the video during a call with reporters on Wednesday, Democratic Party spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said “the production of that was just an oversight.”

Hinojosa also said each state and territory chose how to set up its segment to reflect its area, “and that is one that the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight.”

