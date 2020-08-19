https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/developing-former-fbi-lawyer-kevin-clinesmith-pleads-guilty-one-charge-making-false-statements-durham-probe/

Former FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith plead guilty on Wednesday to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

Judge James Boasberg who is overseeing the case in federal court in Washington DC has not accepted Clinesmith’s plea yet.

Clinesmith altered Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

38-year-old Clinemsith altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Carter Page previously worked as a source for the CIA, however Clinesmith falsely said Page was “never” a CIA source.

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham filed a criminal complaint against Clinesmith last Friday.

According to CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge, Clinesmith told the court on Wednesday that he knowingly altered the email however he believed the info was true at the time.

“At the time I believed the information I was providing in the email was accurate, but I am agreeing that the information I inserted into the email was not already there,” Clinesmith said.

#Durham Confusing moment: Clinesmith + attorneys hit mute, sidebar discussion, during key line of questioning. Clinesmith admitted he intentionally altered CIA email, adding Page was not a CIA source, but also told court he apparently believed info was true at the time. @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 19, 2020

This is a developing story…please refresh page for updates.

