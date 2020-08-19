https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-biden-convention-democrats/2020/08/19/id/982990

Former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that speakers at the Democratic National Convention have portrayed the party and presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden as a one-issue concern, the novel coronavirus.

Morris specifically referred to his former boss, President Bill Clinton, who criticized President Donald Trump for his response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“The thing that struck me about Clinton’s speech, and about all of this convention so far, is that is has made the Democratic Party into a one-issue party,” Morris said on “Stinchfield.” It’s made Biden into a single-issue candidate: the virus. The virus. The virus. The virus.

“The minute the virus goes away so will Biden.”

Morris, who was a long-time adviser to Bill Clinton while Clinton was governor of Arkansas and U.S. president, compared it to the 1972 presidential election in which Democrat George McGovern campaigned for an immediate U.S. withdrawal from the Vietnam War in his contest against incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon. He said during the campaign, that America appeared set to end its involvement and the issue became moot.

Nixon won in a landslide with McGovern claiming only two states.

“Biden is putting all of his eggs in this basket,” Morris said. “Bear in mind that in the last three days, the number of new cases in the U.S. has dropped from 72,000 a month ago to 40,000 a day in the last three or four days.

“And before that it was in the high 40s, low 50s. So, the virus is clearly getting under control and that seems to be the only thing they can talk about. If we elect (Biden), we’re going to have a five-minute president.”

