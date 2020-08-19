https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/512659-disapproval-of-trumps-handling-of-coronavirus-pandemic

The percentage of Americans who say they disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has hit an all-time-high in a new CNN poll.

In the survey released Wednesday, 58 percent of Americans say they don’t approve of the way Trump has responded to the outbreak. Just over half — 55 percent — predict that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

More Americans also report feeling angry about the state of affairs in the U.S. than ever before in a CNN poll, with 51 percent of respondents saying they are “very angry” about the current state of the country.

A majority, 52 percent, also say they are not comfortable returning to their normal pre-pandemic lives with the current levels of new infections in the country, and 57 percent say schools in their area should not open for in-person learning. The divide is narrower among parents, but more than half — 52 percent — say schools should remain remote for the fall.

More than nine in 10 Democrats, 93 percent, told CNN they are embarrassed by the United States’ response to the virus, compared to other countries around the world, while 33 percent of Republican respondents agree. Sixty-two percent of Americans, including majorities of both parties, say they were optimistic, however, about the ongoing development of a coronavirus vaccine.

CNN’s poll was conducted Aug. 12-15 by SRSS, with a random sample of 1,108 U.S. adults nationwide. The poll’s margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is approaching 5.5 million, with more than 170,000 deaths attributed to the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

