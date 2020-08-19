https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dishonest-susan-b-anthony-society-slams-trump-pardon-forgets-republicans-gop-women-led-suffragette-movement/

On Tuesday morning President Trump announced he was pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement.

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting in an election.

At the time only men were allowed to vote.

President Trump made the announcement Tuesday at the White House.

Following the announcement the Susan B. Anthony Museum slammed President Trump for the pardon.

That’s how crazy this group is today.

Anthony wrote in her diary in 1873 that her trial for voting was “The greatest outrage History ever witnessed.” She was not allowed to speak as a witness in her own defense, because she was a woman. Judge Hunt dismissed the jury and pronounced her guilty. — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

How sad. And how dishonest.

In 1872, Susan B. Anthony was arrested for casting a ballot in the election two weeks before. In a letter to another famed suffragist, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Anthony boasted of having voted for “the Republican ticket — straight.”

It was Republicans that led the women’s suffragette movement in America.

Just like it was Republicans who put an end to slavery in the United States.

According to Grand Old Partisan on January 29, 1866, GOP leader Thaddeus Stevens presented in the House of Representatives a petition for extending voting rights to women.

The first page was signed by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone and other members of the Women’s Loyal National League, a Republican-aligned organization. “The undersigned, Women of the United States, respectfully ask an Amendment of the Constitution that shall prohibit the several States from disenfranchising any of their citizens on the ground of sex.

NFRW.org reported:

The Women’s Rights Convention held in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848 marked the beginning of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States. Two years later there was a nationwide meeting in Worcester, Mass. By 1870, the Massachusetts Republican State Convention had already seated two suffragists, Lucy Stone and Mary A. Livermore, as delegates. In addition, the National Republican Convention of 1872 approved a resolution favoring the admission of women to “wider fields of usefulness” and added that “the honest demand of this class of citizens for additional rights … should be treated with respectful consideration.” Wyoming, the state that pioneered women’s suffrage, sent two women, Therese A. Jenkins and Cora G. Carleton, to the 1892 Republican Convention in Minneapolis as alternate delegates. This was the first time women were seated at a Republican National Convention. This convention was also the first to be addressed by a woman, J. Ellen Foster, chairman of the Women’s Republican Association of the United States. A strong believer in organization, Foster said her association had prepared work plans for women’s involvement in national politics. Copies were given to each delegate and alternate. “We are here to help you,” she declared, “and we are here to stay.” At the request of Susan B. Anthony, Sen. A.A. Sargent, a Republican from California, introduced the 19th Amendment in 1878. Sargent’s amendment (also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment) was defeated four times by a Democrat-controlled Senate. When the Republican Party regained control of Congress in 1919, the Equal Suffrage Amendment finally passed the House in May of that year and in the Senate in June. When the Amendment was submitted to the states, 26 of the 36 states that ratified it had Republican legislatures. Of the nine states that voted against ratification, eight were Democratic. Twelve states, all Republican, had given women full suffrage before the federal amendment was ratified. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment. The U.S. Secretary of State certified the amendment on Aug. 26, 1920.

