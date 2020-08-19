https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/19/dnc-panel-features-mermaid-queen-king-who-calls-for-the-abolition-of-ice-police-and-prisons/

The Democratic National Convention on Tuesday featured a panelist who identifies as a “nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King” and who called for the abolition of the police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and prisons.

According to the panelist’s Wake Forest University bio, J Mai is a “Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King,” who recently became a “licensed minister in the Progressive National Baptist Church.”

J. Mai made the extreme comments during a DNC LGBTQ caucus meeting.

“Why can’t folks imagine a world without the cops? Why can’t folks imagine a world without prisons? Why can’t people expand their imaginations to include community care, to include an abolitionist future?” the self-avowed “mermaid Queen-King” said.

J Mai stressed that she was talking about real abolition, not a watered-down version.

“We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, we’re talking about abolishing prisons,” J Mai said.

[embedded content]

J Mai works at the LGBTQ Center at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

According to her bio, “J Mai (they/them) is a Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston-Salem, NC. A recently licensed minister in the Progressive National Baptist Church, J received their Bachelors in Sociology and Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies at Wake Forest University and is currently working towards a Masters in Divinity at Wake Forest University School of Divinity.”

