In a seeming attempt to distance Joe Biden from the more radical elements of the Democratic Party, DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said that the campaign does not want to “defund the police.”

“The campaign has been very clear when it comes to defunding the police,” Hinojosa said on “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday morning. “They do not support defunding the police, and I don’t know how many times we have to say this on this network or others, but that is the case.”

As reported by Fox News, Hinojosa was responding to an op-ed written by Jason Riley in the Wall Street Journal characterizing Kamala Harris as a former prosecutor-turned-anti-cop-radical.

“Once a tough-on-crime prosecutor, she now can’t answer a simple question about defunding the police,” Riley wrote.

When pressed on if the “defund the police” movement will be addressed during the convention, Hinojosa only said that a Biden-Harris presidency is one that will unite America.

“What you will hear from Kamala Harris is you will hear that she will be a steady leader and ready to lead on day one,” said Hinojosa.

“And a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidency is one that will lift people up, unite our country, and make sure that with the unrest happening all across this country that we’re doing everything we can to bring people together,” she continued. “We are about inclusion, not exclusion, and that’s what you will see in our program over these four nights versus next week, you will see divisiveness, you will see chaos. That is exactly what we expect from Republicans next week.”

