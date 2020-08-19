http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/h0xAqAnvLYQ/

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was largely unaware of the QAnon movement online, but appreciated its support.

“Well I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said.

The president was asked about the online movement by a reporter during a White House press conference on Wednesday evening.

The reporter asked Trump if knew of the QAnon belief that he was saving the world from a satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals.

“I haven’t heard that, is that supposed to be a bad thing? or a good thing?” Trump replied. “If I can help save the world from problems I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there.”

Trump said that he heard the movement was growing during the ongoing leftist riots in America’s major cities.

“I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me and they also would like to see problems in these areas go away,” Trump said, adding that he would continue to wage war on the radical left and other evils.

“We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country and when this country is gone the rest of the world will follow,” Trump concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

