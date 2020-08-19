http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XAkrji_Wyl4/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was open to the idea of swapping out the bulletproof Goodyear tires on the presidential limousine for another brand after the company banned employees from wearing MAGA gear or “Blue Lives Matter” attire.

“Yeah, I would do that, I would swap them out based on what I’ve heard,” Trump said when asked by Fox News reporter John Roberts if he would consider the idea if it was possible.

A screenshot of a company slide went viral this week, as it showed that “Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire,” were “unacceptable,” for employees to wear while support for “Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)” was acceptable.

Trump indicated that organizations like Black Lives Matter were “Marxist” in nature..

“When they say that you can’t have “Blue Lives Matter,” you can’t show a blue line, you can’t show a MAGA hat, but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature, there’s something wrong at the top of Goodyear,” Trump said.

Trump said he did not want to necessarily order the government to stop purchasing Goodyear tires, but said he would see what would happen after he publicly called for his supporters to boycott the company.

“You’re going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore,” Trump said. “And they’ll buy from a competitor.”

Earlier in the day, the White House argued that if the company allowed employees to wear “Black Lives Matter” attire, they should allow them to wear “Blue Lives Matter” attire.

“If you can wear a Black Lives Matter hat, guess what? You should be able to wear a Blue Lives Matter one, too,” McEnany said during the White House press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

