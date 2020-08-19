https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dozens-portland-911-calls-go-unheeded-police-deal-rioters-ravaging-city-18/

Dozens of citizens experienced what a world with no police officers would feel like over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, when they called 911, only to discover their calls had been placed in vain.

At least 60 calls for police assistance were “holding,” police said Sunday, as law enforcement in Portland was overwhelmed attempting to quell another anti-police riot that occurred the previous night.

Fox News reported that on the city’s 80th consecutive night of protests against a perceived anti-minority bias in law enforcement, cops were unable to respond to some emergency scenes, as they were “preoccupied” by rioters throwing rocks and other projectiles at them.

In a news release, Portland police reported that demonstrators blocked a street and chanted phrases such as “Kill a cop, save a life” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

People assault police with projectiles causing injuries – arrests (Photo) https://t.co/TPXdjshBKp pic.twitter.com/RHPCQYrXEf — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 16, 2020

TRENDING: AP fact-checks Michelle Obama’s claim Trump put kids in ‘cages’

The news release added: “At the time of this release over 60 calls for police service were holding around the city. Some had been holding for the length of the events described here. Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others.”

The department reported it had arrested 11 people during the rioting, which was spread throughout different parts of Oregon’s largest city.

Sadly, more than five times as many people who needed the assistance of police did not receive it, at least not in a timely manner.

For Portland’s law-abiding citizens, the absence of the police officers they called for came nearly a week after people in a residential area were reportedly threatened with arson by a crowd of agitators.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive:

“We’re gonna burn your building down” “We know where you live” As #antifa have taken to Portland residential areas to riot, they’ve also assaulted & intimidated residents there. Tonight, they threatened those who looked out the window. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

That same night, anti-police rioters allegedly set a fire down the street from a police union building:

Quite the fire going just down the street from the Portland Police Association. Overheard someone say, “Here we are 2020… here we are. End of the world.” Great start to the night. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/OgEYKGgaGx — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) August 9, 2020

The nightmare for Oregonians being held hostage continues as Democrats who embrace the ideology of the rioters are holding their convention.

To give an example of how far the party has shifted, let’s revisit a 2008 campaign ad from Hillary Clinton.

In an attempt to demonstrate her qualifications in comparison to Sen. Barack Obama, Clinton’s campaign attempted to appeal to Democratic voters by reasoning she had the requisite experience to keep them safe as they and their children slept.

The “3 a.m. phone call” ad asked voters who they would have wanted to answer the phone if their country experienced a crisis — assuring them that while their lives were peaceful at home, an expert Democrat in Washington would take care of the rest of it:

Fast forward 12 years, and the Democrats are no longer pretending they care about the peace of families inside of their homes.

They support the people outside, threatening to burn those homes down.

If you complain about it, you’re a racist.

Any talk of defending the country from foreign adversaries has been replaced by conversations about defunding police departments and cultural and generational mashup performances of hippie protest songs:

Thanks @theebillyporter + Steven Stills for helping us close night one of the #DemConvention! 🎵 So much more to come! Come back tomorrow ⬇️https://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/vqXfLCUVfk — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

If you find yourself in crisis, a Democrat in the White House would now probably use their phone to tweet a protest slogan at 3 a.m. in support of your assailants.

Only a dozen years ago, the Democrats were still a somewhat serious people.

Their ideas were abominable, but they at least pretended to love America, and much of their rhetoric was at least mildly lucid.

Democrats could help Republicans end the rioting in Portland a single night if they had any interest in keeping American citizens safe from threats, if they’d only stop restraining police officers.

But the party needs the riots.

Democrats want to keep people bewildered, broke, terrified and in danger, hoping those people will blame their misery or the misery of others on President Donald Trump.

What is happening in Portland is a small sample of the future the left has planned for Americans.

The anti-gun left wants a future where emergency calls are ignored, and to make the situation even more perilous for crime victims, they want them disarmed when the mobs show up.

The law-abiding residents of Portland have little recourse in mid-August.

But if they want to help themselves, they can start by voting against local incumbents in November, who are — if you hadn’t heard — mostly Democrats.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

