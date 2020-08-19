https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dumpster-fire-dnc-forced-shut-chatroom-trolls-crash-fake-indians-speech-native-american-caucus-meeting/

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren participated in the DNC’s Native American Caucus meeting on Tuesday.

The Commie Convention kicked off on Monday and it’s a total dumpster fire.

The Democrat Senator in Massachusetts lied about her Native American heritage to get ahead in life.

Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas revealed Warren identified as an “American Indian.”

Elizabeth Warren has made up all kinds of elaborate stories over the years in an effort to bolster her claims she is Native American.

Warren claimed her parents had to elope because her father’s parents were racist and didn’t approve of their son’s Cherokee girlfriend.

Senator Warren also previously claimed her Pawpaw’s high cheekbones were proof she is of Native American descent.

It’s all a lie. She’s a complete fraud.

Two years ago Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren released a DNA study that claimed she is 1/1,024 Native America. That’s 0.0009765625.

The average white person in America has nearly double the amount of American Indian DNA (0.18%) as Elizabeth Warren (0.098%), who claims to be Cherokee.

But on Tuesday Liz Warren joined the Native American Caucus at the DNC.

Now this…

So many trolls flooded the Native American Caucus where Liawatha was slated to speak that the DNC had to shut down the chatroom.

The Washington Examiner reported:

So many trolls flooded a Democratic Convention Native American Caucus meeting where Elizabeth Warren was slated to speak that organizers disabled a chatroom accompanying the livestreamed event. The Trump campaign and other conservatives on social media pointed out that the Massachusetts senator would be speaking at the event on Tuesday while alluding to Warren’s previous claims to Native American ancestry. Some critics of Warren noticed that the sidebar chat in the convention room was accessible to anyone, some on Twitter encouraged others to join and post criticisms of Warren. Posters sent messages referencing Pocahontas, a slur that President Trump uses when talking about Warren; “1/1024,” a reference to the small amount of Native American ancestry Warren could have based on a 2018 DNA test that showed she has a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago; and sent dozens of snake emojis, a way of calling Warren a “snake.”

