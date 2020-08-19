https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/election-fraud-twitter-suspends-babylon-bee-bans-top-trump-supporter-bill-mitchell-gop/

Big Tech is DETERMINED to eliminate Free Speech in America.

These destructive companies must be stopped.

Last week Twitter banned top Trump supporter Bill Mitchell.

Bill is a top Trump supporter and very popular conservative.

It appears Twitter has now taken out of one Trump’s most prominent social media supporters: @mitchellvii #ElectionFraud? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 14, 2020

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Of course, the left cheered the news.

We know who is running that party.

And Twitter this week suspended The Babylon Bee a conservative satire website that is surging in popularity.

This was clearly a tactic to help the Biden camp and the American left.

In case you hadn’t heard, Twitter suspended our account on Monday. In an email to us, they claimed we violated their… Posted by The Babylon Bee on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

