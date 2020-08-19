https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-trump-democrats-kennedy-bill-clinton/2020/08/19/id/982916

The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left, it is no longer the party of Presidents John F. Kennedy or Bill Clinton, and its “crazy” policies will destroy the United States if they take effect, Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump and executive vice president for the Trump Organization, said Wednesday.

“They want to get rid of your First Amendment, they want to give rid of your Second Amendment,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They are an incredibly radical party.”

And that means the party has changed, said Trump.

“This is not the party of JFK,” he said. “This is not the party of Bill Clinton. You see them last night on the screen, you see AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.], I mean, these people are crazy, their policies are crazy and would literally destroy this country.”

The party also wants socialized medicine, which means “180 million people’s private healthcare plans” will be gone, said Trump. “You have [Joe] Biden who wants to increase taxes by $4 trillion, [meaning] 82% of people, pretty much anybody who pays taxes in this country would have their tax rates skyrocket.”

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention will be different than the Democrats’ has been, said Trump, as this week’s virtual event has featured “career politicians,” who “have been in Washington their entire adult life.”

Also, he said, the speakers for the Democrats have never “created a single job,” and are “washed-up career politicians that have been around forever … these people are phony. These people are totally part of the swamp. You have no real people there. You’ve got no real people who have ever created jobs or created manufacturing or have done anything outside of the beltway and I don’t think that’s what America is interested in.”

