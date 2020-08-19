https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/milestaylor-puertorico-greenland/2020/08/19/id/982985

Many people resigned from the Trump administration, because they understood that President Donald Trump’s “worst impulses can’t be ameliorated,” former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor told “MSNBC Live” on Wednesday.

Taylor gave an example where Trump “wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico, ‘could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland,’ because, in his words, ‘Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor,’” adding that “the fact that the President of the United States wanted to take a U.S. territory to Americans and swap it for a foreign country is beyond galling, but this was a real thing.”

When asked why he is only now coming out to voice his opposition to what went on while he was in the administration years ago, Taylor explained that many people thought Trump’s “misguided impulses could be ameliorated. We were proven decisively wrong. The president’s worst impulses can’t be ameliorated, and I think what you did see was a lot of people resign from the administration because of that.”

He added that “this is the moment that voters are paying attention. If I had spoken out a year ago the president would have buried it… but right now voters are paying attention, they’re reviewing the president’s… record.”

Taylor also spoke about attempts within the administration to discredit him by digging up dirt on him.

“I don’t think we should spend taxpayer dollars for political purposes inside our departments and agencies, but this is part and parcel of how Donald Trump runs his administration, and it’s also what we should expect if we get a second Trump term,” Taylor said. “This is how he’s going to govern. This is why we need Joe Biden as president.”

