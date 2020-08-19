http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rrGIjUw4P5Q/

CLAIM: Democrat Joe Biden’s plan to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord and commit to a green energy economy will “provide meaningful opportunities for workers and families to thrive and lead better lives,” according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM).

VERDICT: Such plans, like those included in the Green New Deal, would likely eliminate at least one million American energy jobs, according to data from insiders with the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

“We’ve committed to a renewable energy future with exciting and fulfilling careers for workers all across our beautiful state,” Grisham said on the third night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC).

Grisham committed that Biden will “rejoin the international climate agreement” which will “provide meaningful opportunities for workers and families to thrive and lead better lives.”

“At home, he will invest in energy workers and he’ll deliver for working families throughout the U.S. helping them build meaningful careers,” Grisham said.

Numbers provided to Breitbart News by Senate Energy Committee insiders shows that at least about one million American energy jobs would be eliminated by such plans. This includes 712,300 jobs in mining, quarrying, and natural gas extraction and another 116,500 jobs in petroleum and coal products manufacturing.

Similarly, Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney laid out in 2017 how the Paris Climate Accord will further gut working and middle class U.S. jobs in middle America:

The industrial carnage would have been concentrated on four states, according to the Chamber of Commerce study. Michigan’s GDP would shrink by 0.8 percent and employment would contract by 74,000 jobs. Missouri’s GDP would shrink by 1 percent. Ohio’s GDP would contract 1.2 percent. Pennsylvania’s GDP would decline by 1.8 percent and the state would lose 140,000 jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

