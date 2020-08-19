http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ufc2RP0AMlw/

CLAIM: During the Democrat National Convention (DNC), a video montage suggested that President Trump called immigrants “animals.”

VERDICT: False. Trump has repeatedly used the term “animals” to specifically describe MS-13 Gang members.

During a video montage focused on the plight of immigrants, including illegal aliens, the DNC flashed footage of Trump calling MS-13 Gang members “animals.”

“They’re animals,” Trump is seen in the footage while speaking at a 2018 rally in Pennsylvania.

In full context, Trump was actually referring to MS-13 Gang members who have crossed the United States-Mexico border and are living across the nation.

“So Bob Casey doesn’t mind MS-13 coming in,” Trump said. “These are the slicers. They slice people up and they’re — and remember I called them animals and Nancy Pelosi scolded me, ‘How dare he call another human being an animal?’ They’re animals.”

