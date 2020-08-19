https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/jake-tapper-is-it-possible-that-gop-is-now-the-party-of-deranged-bigots/

Jake Tapper: “Is it possible that the Republican Party is now the party of deranged bigots?”

Let me ask you a question, Jake.

Is it possible that CNN is the network of godless, deviant bigots infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome?

