If the Big Ten thinks their decision to prematurely cancel football season is going away anytime soon, that’s uh not gonna happen. The latest news on this front is that Randy Wade, the father of star Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (who we have going 10th overall in our recent mock draft), booked a flight from Orlando and Chicago and made sure to share the news with us:

See ya “Early Friday Morning” We gotta Fight and we can’t let these young men FIGHT ALONE…. ALL BIG TEN FANS STAND UP…. pic.twitter.com/qjbaQVcRSX — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 f@❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) August 18, 2020

What’s in Chicago? Big Ten headquarters. And the elder Wade wants to give them a piece of his mind badly enough that he’s willing to fly Spirit to get there.

In all seriousness, the potentially game-changing new saliva test gives the Big Ten some cover in reconsidering the cancellation of their season. They should do that. I forget who tweeted this but I saw a salient observation yesterday: If you think the heat is on Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and the university presidents NOW, wait till you see what happens if the SEC, Big 12, and ACC are playing football in October.

