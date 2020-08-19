https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-gov-jerry-moonbeam-brown-screams-californians-amid-blistering-heatwave-rolling-blackouts-turn-damn-thermostat/

Jerry Brown

Former California Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown told Californians to “turn up” their “damn thermostat” in order to avoid rolling blackouts amid a blistering heatwave.

California is on day 6 of a serious heatwave and temperatures soared into the triple digits this week.

California is currently on lockdown so people are home and cranking up the AC so they don’t suffer from heat-related illnesses.

Moonbeam wants the peasants in California to suffer so he instructed them to turn up their thermostats.

Hey California! We can avoid a blackout, but you have to turn up your damn thermostat! https://t.co/UuH8Yr6VFH — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) August 19, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom is under fire for the rolling blackouts in his state.

Newsom declared a state of emergency this week as wildfires raged and called for a probe into the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages most of the state’s electric flow.

The ISO on Monday warned millions of people would be affected by rolling blackouts.

The #ISO reminds consumers to prepare for rotating power outages, possibly between 4 and 5 p.m. Check with your utility for areas, times, duration, and any health concerns. #FlexAlert — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 17, 2020

President Trump blasted the Democrats in California for intentionally implementing rolling blackouts.

“The Bernie/Biden/AOC Green New Deal plan would take California’s failed policies to every American!” Trump said.

…Meanwhile, I gave America energy independence in fact, so much energy we could never use it all. The Bernie/Biden/AOC Green New Deal plan would take California’s failed policies to every American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

It’s time for Newsom to be tossed out of his seat by the people of California.

Former California Governor Gray Davis was successfully recalled in 2003 over power outages and rolling blackouts.

