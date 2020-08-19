https://nypost.com/2020/08/19/ex-navy-seal-brags-about-not-wearing-dumb-ass-mask-on-plane/

The former Navy SEAL who shot and killed Osama bin Laden bragged about not wearing a “dumb ass” mask on a packed flight — an apparent dig at a face-covered passenger in a Marines cap.

“I’m not a p—y,” tweeted former SEAL Team Six member Robert O’Neill, 44 — alongside a photo of him smiling in his seat.

The only other person clearly in the shot is an elderly man wearing a mask and United States Marine Corps hat.

Whether or not the Marine cap-wearing passenger was in the shot on purpose, there was no hiding O’Neill’s distaste for anyone wearing masks.

“China told you to wear a mask. Look down… you’re wearing a mask. I’m not,” he wrote in a series of tweets — also insisting, “Make no mistake.. this ‘pandemic’ was sent to you by China.”

“Do you remember the complete, incompetent morons buying all of the toilet paper? They’re the ones telling you to wear masks now,” he insisted in his online tirade.

“I know more about biological warfare than most of you. We were trained. These dumb ass masks do nothing. Nothing,” he insisted, adding that wearing a bandanna “does more harm than good.”

“I’m not being rude… I’m just telling you facts,” he insisted.

O’Neill was the SEAL who fired three shots into the head of the al Qaeda leader during a top-secret May 2011 raid on his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

His Twitter bio reads, “I shot a famous guy. Thrice.”

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’NeillTwitter

O’Neill, who joined the Navy in 1995, also participated in the 2009 rescue of the captain of a merchant ship taken hostage by Somali pirates, a mission that was the subject of the Tom Hanks movie “Captain Phillips.”

He also helped rescue the survivor of a four-man team attacked in 2005 while tracking a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, which was featured in the 2013 film “Lone Survivor.”

