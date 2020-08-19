https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/former-virginia-gov-mcauliffe-suggests-intent-run-governor-second-time?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday signaled his possible intent to mount a second gubernatorial campaign in that state, re-positioning his political action committee to act as a potential fundraising vehicle for himself rather than for other candidates.

McAuliffe, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, changed his PAC’s name on Thursday from Common Good Virginia to Virginians for Common Good. He also changed the PAC’s designation to that of a Candidate Committee, one that would allow him to spend money on his own campaign rather than the campaigns of other politicians.

McAuliffe spokesman Brennan Bilberry told media that the former governor “is making no decisions on 2021” until after the presidential election in November.

The altered PAC “represents a paperwork change suggested by our accountant and lawyer,” Bilberry also said.

Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for re-election, though it does not forbid a former governor from seeking the office again.

