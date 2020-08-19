https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-news-host-ends-interview-after-black-lives-matter-leader-refuses-to-answer-question-about-looting

Fox News host Martha MacCallum abruptly ended a contentious interview with Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome on Tuesday after he refused to answer questions about whether looting was wrong.

MacCallum asked Newsome if he agreed with the following statement that a Black Lives Matter leader in Chicago recently said:

I don’t care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike because that makes sure that that person eats. That make sure that person has clothes. That’s reparations. That is reparations.

“Well, let’s, um, so we are moving on past Rudy Giuliani and moving into looting and a form of reparation. But let’s be very careful, Martha, let’s be very careful, and I’d appreciate if you let me speak,” Newsome responded. “Let’s be very careful. The problem with oppression and white supremacy is, white supremacy will have you criticizing the oppressed and worshiping the oppressors.”

“Now, if you want to talk to me about reparations, nothing falls short of a solution other than people cutting a check,” Newsome continued. “If you want to do something about reparations, cut the check. And we are not talking about going in every day Americans’ pockets, we are talking about banks like [inaudible] who benefited from slavery. Other insurance companies that sold insurance policies…”

“Alright, so you want to see reparations come from corporations. I asked you a question though, in fairness, Hawk, in fairness, okay,” MacCallum responded as Newsome repeatedly talked over her. “I listened to you, and now I want you to answer my question. Listen to me, sir. I asked you a question. Do you think, sir, do you think, do you agree, that it’s okay to go in and break the windows at Gucci’s or Macy’s or Nike because it makes sure that that person eats and that person has clothes. That was my question to you. Is that ethically okay to you?”

“Okay. Okay,” Newsome responded.”And before I answer that, I want to ask you this: Do you think it’s okay that America kills people in their homes like Breonna Taylor and our politicians do not do anything about it?”

“No, I don’t think that’s okay. Of course I don’t think that’s okay,” MacCallum snapped back. “No, but you don’t answer my question. … I’m trying to have a conversation. No one thinks that’s okay. … But you’re not answering my question which is whether or not it’s okay to take away people’s livelihoods because you deserve the stuff that’s in the broken window, okay? There’s two different issues here, and I wish you would answer my question, which you said you would but didn’t.”

“Do you think it’s okay for a country to profit off the backs of slaves and to pay reparations to other peoples and deny black people reparations?” Newsome responded.

At that point MacCallum ended the interview.

BlackLivesMatter of NY's @IamHawkNewsome refuses to condemn rioting/looting, let alone even answer the question directly: "Do you think it's OK for a country to profit off of slaves?" [via @marthamaccallum]

