Fox News anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceFox’s Chris Wallace lauds Michelle Obama convention speech: ‘Really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump’ Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Trump adviser knocks universal mail-in voting, says US Postal Service won’t be ready MORE said former President Clinton made “cogent argument” during remarks at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE‘s handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was only five minutes. As I say, it was pre-taped. But I thought he made a more cogent argument about how Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus than any I’ve heard from anybody,” the “Fox News Sunday” host said during the network’s live coverage of the convention.

“We have just 4 percent of the world’s population, but 25 percent of the world’s COVID cases,” Clinton said in his pre-taped speech.

“Our unemployment rate is more than twice as high as South Korea’s, 2 1/2 times the United Kingdom’s and more than three times Japan’s,” he added. “Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled.”

The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 14.7 percent in April due to many businesses shutting down during the pandemic, but it has recently decreased to 10.1 percent after millions of jobs were added back in May, June and July.

Clinton’s speech, which lasted more than five minutes, was not aired in prime time. A total of 18.6 million prime-time viewers tuned in to convention coverage on Monday night across ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, Fox News and CNN.

“After the 2012 speech, [former President] Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Democrats vs. Republicans in the race for ‘streamers’ White liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status MORE called [Clinton] the ‘secretary of explaining things,'” Wallace noted. “And even today, even in this diminished role, Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDemocrats officially nominate Biden for president Clinton tears into Trump over COVID-19 response in convention speech Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other MORE is still the secretary of explaining things.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats officially nominate Biden for president Clinton tears into Trump over COVID-19 response in convention speech Here are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden MORE, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday night at the party’s virtual convention.

