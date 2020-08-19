http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YQjOKK4PyAQ/

A leaked slide from a Goodyear diversity training session shows the company has decided what the “acceptable” and “unacceptable” slogans are for employees to support.

The slide is part of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy, which has deemed “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire,” and “Politically Affiliated Slogans or Material” as “unacceptable.”

Those slogans that are “acceptable” to the company included “Black Lives Matter (BLM)” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Essentially, Goodyear has sent a signal of no support for police or Republican ideals.

A report from WIBW says the “employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.”

The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous over job concerns, provided a statement to WIBW:

If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.

While there has not been confirmation of the slide, a statement from Goodyear spokeswoman Melissa Monaco was provided to WIBW.

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork,” Monaco said.

“As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” she added.

