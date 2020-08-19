https://www.theblaze.com/news/goodyear-zero-tolerance-blue-lives-maga

A concerning training tool made its way from Goodyear’s corporate headquarters in Akron, Ohio, to Topeka, Kansas, where some residents are furiously working to defund the police.

The training tool? A slide unveiling the company’s new “zero-tolerance” policy against “Blue Lives Matter,” MAGA Attire, and more.

A photo of the training slide in question has gained traction, and ended up at WIBW-TV in Topeka.

WIBW-TV in Topeka.

The outlet reported that Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has a serious problem with supporting the police — or even supporting the president.

Acceptable notions, according to the company, include Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Unacceptable notions, however, include Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

The station reported that the slide was presented at the Topeka plant.

A Goodyear employee speaking on the condition of anonymity told the station, “If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory.”

The employee added, “If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

‘Committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace’

A spokesperson for Goodyear told TheBlaze, “Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

