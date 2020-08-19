https://www.dailywire.com/news/goodyear-responds-to-backlash-over-apparent-anti-conservative-cop-bias-following-trump-call-to-boycott

Goodyear responded to backlash and a call for a national boycott from President Donald Trump on Wednesday, issuing a lengthy statement explaining that they ask associates to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning” and “advocacy” that “fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues,” seemingly referencing BLM and LGBT activism.

On Tuesday, a local news station in Topeka, Kansas, reported on an apparent diversity training seminar at the Topeka Goodyear plant which allegedly included a slide outlining the company’s “zero-tolerance policy.” An alleged leaked image from the training lists Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride messages as “acceptable,” whereas pro-police Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire as “unacceptable.”

The commotion prompted a response from conservatives, including Daily Wire podcast host and author Matt Walsh, calling on conservatives to boycott the company.

Hours later, President Donald Trump echoed the same, noting that the Left’s tactics should be adopted by the Right with regard to boycotting.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

About an hour after the tweet, Goodyear responded in a lengthy statement posted to social media, seeking to apparently “provide some important context to the visual and our policies.”

“Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company,” the company captioned an image of the statement. “Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

“For those not aware, a widely circulated image sparked a strong reaction, and we wanted to take the opportunity to provide some important context to the visual and our policies,” the statement starts.

Goodyear insisted, “the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class. To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero-tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination. To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues.”

Concluding their statement, the company noted their support for law enforcement.

“Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so,” it said. “These are not mutually exclusive. We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual. Nothing could be further from the truth, and we have the upmost appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities. This can’t be said strongly enough.”

