Sen. Bill Cassidy has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Louisiana Republican’s office said Thursday.

Cassidy, a medical doctor, will quarantine for 14 days, which in standard protocol for those infected by the deadly virus.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said in a statement.

Cassidy is one of two senators who have tested positive for the virus. The other is Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a fellow Republican.

Several House members have also tested positive including GOP Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania,

Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Ben McAdams of Utah are among Democrats in the lower chamber who have tested positive for the virus.

